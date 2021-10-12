49ers waive Davontae Harris, Jacques Patrick

In this article:

The 49ers announced they waived cornerback Davontae Harris and running back Jacques Patrick on Tuesday.

San Francisco activated Harris off injured reserve Monday. He joined the team in August when San Francisco claimed him off waivers from Baltimore.

He went on IR at the start of the regular season.

The 49ers signed Patrick off the Bengals’ practice squad on Sept. 21.

Harris has appeared in 30 games with eight starts since entering the league as a fifth-round choice of the Bengals in 2018.

