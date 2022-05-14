49ers waive Connor Wedington

The 49ers waived receiver Connor Wedington, the team announced Friday.

Wedington spent most of last season on the 49ers’ practice squad and was a participant in the team’s rookie camp last weekend.

The Seahawks signed Wedington as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2021. He didn’t make it onto the active roster, but the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad.

Seattle cut Wedington from the practice squad Sept. 28, and he joined the 49ers’ practice squad in October. He never made it to the active roster.

Wedington signed a futures contract with the 49ers on Feb. 1.

