49ers waive CB Dre Kirkpatrick

The 49ers on Tuesday waived cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick in a move that could signal good news for the team’s 2021 draft class.

Kirkpatrick missed the 49ers’ Week 10 win over the Rams with an ankle injury he suffered the previous week. While Josh Norman started, rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir were both active for the first time since Week 1.

The 49ers originally added Kirkpatrick as a depth piece while their secondary dealt with some injury issues. He wound up assuming the top reserve role while Thomas and Lenoir found their way. His release is an indication the 49ers are confident enough in their rookies to put them on the field should either Norman, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley or nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams be unavailable.

Kirkpatrick played in six games with one start and notched seven tackles.

