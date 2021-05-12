The 49ers have waived running back Austin Walter, the team announced on Wednesday.

Walter appeared in four games for San Francisco in 2020, mainly on special teams. He averaged 18.6 yards on five kick returns. He also took a carry for three yards and caught a pass for 27 yards.

Walter entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2019, but was waived at the end of training camp. He then spent time with the Giants and Dallas Renegades of the XFL before heading back to San Francisco in September of last year.

49ers waive Austin Walter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk