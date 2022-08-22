The 49ers needed to make a move to get veteran safety Tashaun Gipson on the roster. They did that Monday afternoon, waiving receiver Austin Mack with an injury designation.

Mack injured his hamstring after only three offensive snaps in Saturday’s preseason game. He made one catch for 9 yards in the preseason opener, playing 25 offensive snaps and five on special teams.

Mack originally signed to the team’s practice squad last Dec. 6. He then signed a futures contract with the 49ers in January.

His only regular-season action came in 2020 with the Giants when he played 11 games with one start. Mack made seven catches for 91 yards.

49ers waive Austin Mack with injury designation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk