49ers waive Antone Exum to make space for Earl Mitchell

Word of defensive tackle Earl Mitchell’s return to the 49ers came on Tuesday, but the move didn’t become official until Wednesday.

The 49ers announced the signing along with the move they made to create room for Mitchell on the 53-man roster. Defensive back Antone Exum has been placed on waivers.

Exum played in seven games for the 49ers across two different stints with the team. He played the first three in September and then played a special teams role in the final four games after returning to the team. He only played 15 defensive snaps all year.

Mitchell joins a defensive line that has lost four players to season-ending injuries this year. The 49ers won’t play their first postseason game until the second round of the NFC playoffs.