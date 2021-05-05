49ers waive 3 players following NFL draft

BGR
We've got plenty of excellent daily deals to share with you on Tuesday, including a huge Star Wars toy sale since it's May the 4th. Before we get to all that though, there's one deal in particular that every single person who's eligible definitely needs to take advantage of. There's a hidden sale on Amazon that gets you a free $15 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 Amazon gift card and enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout. Buy the gift card for yourself since you're obviously going to spend $50 on Amazon anyway, and you end up getting $65 to spend instead! The caveat is you can only get the free $15 bonus if you've never bought Amazon gift cards before on the Amazon website (in-store purchases are fine), but it's easy to figure out whether or not you're eligible. Just enter the coupon code at checkout and you should see the following message near the top of the page: "Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping." Definitely give it a try — it's free money! Other top daily deals on Tuesday include stunning 1/4 carat diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers rave about for just $59.90 (perfect for any mom!), $106 off the most amazing video baby monitor system you've ever seen (perfect for any new mom!), an awesome spring-assisted tactical pocket knife for just $9.90, AirPods Pro for $197 instead of $249, best-in-class Tuff & Co iPhone cases with a 32% discount, a huge $60 discount on the popular Potensic D88 4K camera drone when you check out with coupon code DRONED88, Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with 141,000 5-star ratings for just $23.99, Amazon's best-selling over-ear wireless headphones for only $47.49, a huge 50% discount on the Echo Auto that adds Alexa to your car, the beloved Roku Express HD for just $24.99, Amazon's super popular Fire TV Stick 4K for less than the mid-range Fire TV Stick, the wildly popular Roomba 675 robot vacuum for only $199 instead of $280, $20 slip-on sneakers that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with, a top-rated quilted mattress topper for just $22, and more. Scroll through all of today's best bargains below.