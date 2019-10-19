The 49ers have a great chance to keep the good times rolling in Week 7.

San Francisco hits the road for the second straight week, traveling to FedEx Field on Sunday to face Washington. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was Washington's offensive coordinator from 2010 through 2013, but he doesn't remember his time there too fondly.

Washington is coming off of its first win of the season after hanging on to beat the winless Miami Dolphins 17-16 in Week 6. Former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) will not suit up against San Francisco, and he is set to miss his third straight game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: 49ers mailbag: Loyalty clashes with buzzing trade market]

Here's how to watch 49ers-Washington on Sunday.

Start time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 10:00 a.m. PT

TV channel: FOX (KTVU)

Raiders live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





49ers vs. Washington live stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area