49ers vs. Vikings Week 7: How to watch, listen and stream

The Minnesota Vikings are going to be desperate for a win on Monday night when they take on the San Francisco 49ers. Sitting at 2-4, they are only a game out of a wild card spot and that isn’t too bad considering the circumstances.

The play of the Vikings so far this season has been quality. The underlying metrics believe that the Vikings are a good football team and their play has matched that. The biggest factor of the Vikings’ poor start? Turnovers.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times with a negative seven turnover differential. Going into Monday’s game, know how you can catch the Vikings and 49ers.

Game information

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Monday, October 23rd, 7:15 pm central

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

ESPN

ABC 5-KSTP

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-67 degrees

Precipitation-10%

Wind-9 mph

