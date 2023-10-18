49ers vs. Vikings preview Week 7
Here's everything you need to know when the San Francisco 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings Week 7 of the NFL season.
The 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing McCaffrey's injury is reportedly not a long-term one
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Follow all the NFL Week 6 action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Officials didn't have a great day Sunday in Cleveland.
Fields appeared to injure his throwing hand while being sacked.
Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in the first quarter before he went out to extend his streak to 15 games.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to give report cards for all 32 teams as we reach the quarter mark of the NFL season. Jason and Bill go division-by-division and analyze how each team is performing compared to expectations so far, and run into big disagreements over the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins Fitz to give a front office perspective on the biggest stories around the NFL. The duo discuss Frank Reich's comments on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and whether or not Reich threw Tepper under the bus, which teams are true Super Bowl contenders and how a GM should know when it's time to become sellers.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
Ideally, the star wideout will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
There's too much at stake for the Cowboys to accept that they're not among the league's best just five weeks into the season. There's just nothing to indicate that they are.