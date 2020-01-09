49ers vs. Vikings live stream, start time, TV: How to watch divisional round game

Perhaps the best weekend of NFL games kicks off this weekend. Four games features eight of the league’s best teams with plenty at stake. So let’s dive in with a 49ers vs. Vikings preview.

Who Plays in the NFL Playoffs This Weekend?

NFC Divisional Round: Minnesota Vikings (11-6) at San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

49ers vs. Vikings Preview

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in the first game of divisional round weekend on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC. San Francisco and Minnesota last played in Week 1 of the 2018 season when the Vikings defeated the 49ers 24-16. San Francisco committed four turnovers with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing three interceptions, while Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 35 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers.

The Vikings enter Saturday’s game coming off an overtime win over the Saints in New Orleans. Minnesota’s defense held Drew Brees to 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception. After winning the coin toss in overtime, Kirk Cousins led the Vikings on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown scoring drive to advance to the divisional round. Running back Dalvin Cook finished the game with 130 total yards and two touchdowns. Heading into the weekend, Stefon Diggs sat out of practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with an illness. The Vikings were also without defensive backs Mackensie Alexander and Jayron Kearse in practice.

San Francisco had a bye week during the first round of the playoffs after clinching the NFC West in a thrilling Week 17 game against the Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 285 yards, while Robert Mostert ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers finished the 2019 regular season 6-2 at home, and look to make it 7-2 on Saturday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Dee Ford, Mike Person and Kentavius Street were limited in practice on Tuesday, while there’s a good chance linebacker Kwon Alexander will be activated from injured reserve before Saturday’s game.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings

Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

When: Saturday, January 11

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch online or on the NBC Sports app

49ers vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

