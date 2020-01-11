49ers vs. Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL playoff game online, on TV

After a much-needed first-round playoff bye, the 49ers finally are back in action Saturday when they host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC divisional-round game.

While the Vikings are coming off an impressive upset win over the Saints in New Orleans last week, the 49ers enter Saturday's game as heavy favorites.

Though Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to appear in a playoff game, he has plenty of postseason experience -- and Super Bowl rings -- due to his time with the Patriots. In order for the 49ers to advance to their first NFC championship game since 2014, they will need Garoppolo to play well under the bright lights.

The 49ers' mission statement is to win playoff games, and this is exactly why they acquired Garoppolo. It's his time to shine.

The Vikings offense, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs will provide a serious test for the 49ers' vaunted defense. But Kwon Alexander will be back on the field for San Francisco, so they are getting a significant boost ahead of the showdown.

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1:35 p.m. PT

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com





