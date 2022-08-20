49ers vs. Vikings: Here are all the 49ers not expected to play

The 49ers are playing it very safe in their second preseason contest vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday evening. With another game in Houston just five days away, San Francisco has elected to rest virtually all of their presumed starters.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle posted a list of the players not playing for the 49ers. Here it is:

QB Trey Lance

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Elijah Mitchell (Hamstring)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

FB Kyle Juszczyk

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Deebo Samuel

TE George Kittle

TE Charlie Woerner

OL Daniel Brunskill (Hamstring)

OL Jake Brendel

OL Mike McGlinchey

OL Trent Williams

OL Jaylon Moore (Lower leg)

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Samson Ebukam

DL Nick Bosa

DL Arik Armstead

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

LB Fred Warner

LB Dre Greenlaw

LB Curtis Robinson (Groin)

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Charvarius Ward (Hamstring)

FS Jimmie Ward (Hamstring)

CB Dontae Johnson (Ribs)

SS Talanoa Hufanga

Offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford, the presumed starts at right and left guard, respectively, will both suit up. They’ve both hand some struggles in training camp and could use the reps since neither have played in a regular season NFL game.

Another interesting note on the offensive line is that Jake Brendel isn’t playing. With Brunskill nursing a hamstring injury, Brendel is now the likely starter at center. The 49ers don’t have a reliable third option so keeping him out of harm’s way in the second preseason contest makes sense.

The other presumed starter suiting up is nickel cornerback Samuel Womack. Head coach Kyle Shanahan intimated there was still a competition going on there, but Womack, a rookie fifth-round pick, is the frontrunner. Another strong game from him could seal the deal at the all-important slot CB spot.

Related

One logical conclusion left to Jimmy Garoppolo saga

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire