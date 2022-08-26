49ers vs. Texans highlights Preseason Week 3

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the helmet swinging fight between last season's Super Bowl combatants. Will the Rams' superstar defensive lineman be handed a suspension? Myles Garrett was suspended for 6 games for swinging a helmet at the Steelers' Mason Rudolph back in 2019. Could this be the fight that motivates the league to put an end to joint practices? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast.