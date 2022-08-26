49ers vs. Texans highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch all of the highlights between the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans from Preseason Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The 49ers have 15 players and also Jimmy Garoppolo not suiting up in Houston.
Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the 49ers appears to be limited. Is there a chance he stays?
Jordan Palmer told Heavy about his lack of optimism and confidence in Justin Fields this season.
With the preseason finales on deck, Josh Schrock offers his latest too-early power rankings.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the helmet swinging fight between last season’s Super Bowl combatants. Will the Rams’ superstar defensive lineman be handed a suspension? Myles Garrett was suspended for 6 games for swinging a helmet at the Steelers’ Mason Rudolph back in 2019. Could this be the fight that motivates the league to put an end to joint practices? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
A quarterback smoking at halftime of the Super Bowl? Unheard of these days. But it happened at the very first edition, and here's what led to the moment being photographed.
Josh McDaniels had an interesting observation following a joint practice with the Patriots.
With five days top trim their roster to 53, the 49ers' backup quarterback and running back competitions are still unsettled.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens ran a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash on Wednesday at 48 years old.
Julian Edelman shared a funny Randy Moss story.
Trey Lance made some good throws against the Texans, but missed a few intended for George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
Malcolm Butler has been released by the Patriots.
Things got heated between the Rams and Bengals, as the Super Bowl 56 participants' joint practice ended early after a helmet-swinging brawl.
The 49ers are shorthanded at linebacker vs. the Texas with two LBs hurt.