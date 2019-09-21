49ers vs. Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 3 game online

There's still room on the bandwagon, but you better hurry.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are 2-0 to start the season, and have won both games by at least two touchdowns.

They'll look to keep the momentum rolling Sunday when they welcome in the Steelers. Pittsburgh will be sans franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had season-ending elbow surgery last week after the team's Week 2 loss in Seattle.

Dee Ford is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, after sitting out practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. The talented defensive end sat out the second half of Sunday's win in Cincinnati with knee discomfort.

Here's how you can watch 49ers-Steelers:

Start time: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1:25 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS (KPIX)

