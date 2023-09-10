49ers vs. Steelers highlights Week 1
Watch the game highlights between the San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the game highlights between the San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
Brock Purdy had a huge game in the 49ers' opener.
Nick Bosa will be part of one of Week 1's marquee games.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
By a margin of more than $2 million per year, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
Every bettor looks for live underdogs in the first week, and it’s not a bad idea to start by circling the divisional matchups.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.
As much as we want to fast-forward to September, let’s dive into some key spots this weekend.
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.
There are two NFL preseason games set for Thursday night.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
Parker led the Lions to two NFL championships in the 1950s.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.