49ers vs. Seahawks Week 17 tickets are being sold for close to $4K

In case you've been living under a rock for the past two months, next Sunday's Week 17 matchup between the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks is going to be pretty, pretty big.

After the Seahawks dealt the 49ers their first loss of the season back in Week 10, Seattle the Niners have been leapfrogging back and forth between first place in the NFC West -- and a likely first-round bye in the playoffs -- and the No. 5 seed in the conference.

With both teams sitting at 11-3, the Week 17 game at CenturyLink Field will be for all the marbles, with the winner taking a first-round bye and the division title.

And, if you want to see said matchup in person, it's going to cost you ... a lot of money.

For now, this Week 17 clash of the titans is scheduled for a 1:25 p.m. PT kick, but the NFL likely will flex it to "Sunday Night Football," giving the regular season a truly epic finale.

Both the 49ers and Seahawks already have punched their ticket to the postseason, but neither wants to turn around after a physical Week 17 game and fly to either Dallas or Philadelphia for a Wild Card Weekend matchup with the NFC East winner.

It promises to be a must-watch game. But if you want to see it in the Pacific Northwest, you're going to have to open your checkbook.

