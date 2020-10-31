49ers vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL Week 8 game online

How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 8 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers (4-3) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-1) on Sunday for a pivotal division matchup, but won't have to worry about dealing with the typically raucous crowd at CenturyLink Field, as there will be no fans in attendance.

Seattle is coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, a game in which MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson uncharacteristically tossed three interceptions. San Francisco, meanwhile, got a blowout win over the New England Patriots to get back above .500 after a frustrating start to the 2020 season.

Seattle possibly could be without a number of defensive starters as their injury report resembles what the 49ers dealt with early in the season, as the Seahawks' secondary could be without Pro Bowl defensive backs Shaquill Griffin and Jamal Adams on Sunday. The 49ers activated Tevin Coleman and K'Waun Williams off injured reserve Saturday, but will be without receivers Deebo Samuel and Richie James, as well as safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game live online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial