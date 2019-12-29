49ers vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch NFL Week 17 game online

The 49ers are set to play in one of their biggest regular-season games in years Sunday.

When they face the Seahawks in Seattle on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," the NFC West title will be on the line for both teams.

For the 49ers, though, much more is at stake. If they can beat their archrivals, they will secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

For a team dealing with so many injuries, that week of rest is important.

But the 49ers have to beat a tough opponent in a hostile CenturyLink Field, a place they haven't won since 2011.

Here's how to watch the titanic 49ers-Seahawks game:

Start time: 5:20 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com





