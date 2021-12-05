49ers vs. Seahawks begins with chaotic, back-and-forth first quarter

What was that? Chaos reigns in 49ers-Seahawks first quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Would it be a 49ers and Seahawks game without a little bit of chaos?

The first quarter of Sunday's Week 13 matchup between San Francisco and Seattle was chaotic and then some.

On the first drive of the game, the Seahawks special teams unit caught the 49ers defense sleeping and pulled off an incredible fake-punt on 4th-and-6. Running back Travis Homer received the direct snap and ran it 73 yards for an opening-drive touchdown.

Following a 49ers three-and-out, the Seahawks second play of their second drive resulted in a fumble from tight end Gerald Everett, recovered by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Mosely at the Seattle 24-yard-line.

Jimmy Garoppolo took advantage of the turnover, immediately throwing a touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle on the first play of the resulting drive.

Seattle's next drive consisted of a fumble by veteran running back Adrian Peterson, eventually recovered by the Seahawks. Seattle would punt three plays later, setting up another 49ers drive.

Garoppolo would give the ball right back to the Seahawks, throwing a head-scratching interception right into the arms on Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner on the first play of the 49ers third drive.

On the Seahawks' resulting drive, quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked by Nick Bosa and fumbled backwards on 1st-and-20 for a loss of 23 yards after Seattle once again recovered their own fumble.

Unable to overcome a daunting 2nd-and-43, Seattle would eventually punt.

The 49ers offense took over and put together the game's first drive longer than four plays, a 9-play, 54-yard drive ending in an Elijah Mitchell rushing touchdown, giving the 49ers a 14-7 lead.

In total, the first quarter of Sunday's game between the 49ers and Seahawks consisted of two turnovers, two additional fumbles, a wild special teams touchdown, 21 points and a back-and-forth game that perfectly represents the heated rivalry between San Francisco and Seattle.