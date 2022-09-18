49ers vs. Seahawks: 3 Matchups to watch in Week 2

The 49ers probably won most of their matchups with the Chicago Bears in Week 1, at least for their first half. Then things went a little sideways.

As a result, the 49ers head into Week 2 without a win and facing an opponent that has typically had their number in recent times, the Seattle Seahawks.

Yes, there’s nothing quite like a game with the Seahawks to fray the nerves around Santa Clara. The fact the Seahawks no longer have Russell Wilson should theoretically have calmed everyone down, but Seattle’s narrow Week 1 win over Wilson and the Denver Broncos has led to a decent amount of anxiety in the fanbase going into a game the 49ers are again heavily favored to win.

Still, the 49ers do have more talent than the Seahawks and, as long as they come out on top in these three matchups, everything should be fine. There’s no guarantee, but it should be.

Trey Lance vs. Quandre Diggs

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Lance was punished for a poor decision in the fourth quarter last week by one of the better safeties in the NFL when he was intercepted by Eddie Jackson.

In Week 2 he faces another of the top players at the position in the form of Diggs, who has five interceptions in each of the last two seasons.

As such, Lance can ill-afford to make many poor decisions over the field if the 49ers are to get back on track and win a game in which they are considerable favorites.

Lance will make mistakes, that much is a given with his inexperience at the highest level. Diggs reads the game extremely well and has the instincts to consistently take advantage of such errors.

Yet San Francisco cannot allow turnovers to level a playing field that should be tilted in the favor of the 49ers and it is therefore imperative Lance limits Diggs’ opportunities to derail the Niners’ gameplan on offense by maintaining solid decision-making and accuracy, especially on plays where the safety could dramatically change the nature of the contest.

49ers' wide receivers vs. Seattle cornerbacks

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks’ young cornerback group endured a trial by fire in Seattle’s season opener with the Broncos. Seattle survived, just, but gave up 330 yards through the air in a performance that should have greatly encouraged Lance and the 49ers’ deep receiving group.

Rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant, along with former New England Patriot Mike Jackson, serve as a group ripe to be attacked for big plays, provided the 49ers’ pass-catchers can take advantage of their apparent superiority by creating the separation to set up downfield shots from Lance.

In a sign of how the 49ers feel about their matchup with the Seattle secondary, they elected not to bring up Malik Turner from the practice squad for this game, meaning rookie speedster Danny Gray looks set to be active for a game in which his physical gifts could have a huge influence.

San Francisco drafted Lance in part because of what he can do as a deep passer. Much relies on the offensive line’s ability to hold up long enough in pass protection, but this is clearly a matchup where Lance and the 49ers’ receivers have the chance to illustrate the upside he brings to the passing games by hitting on big plays early and often. It is a chance the Niners must not waste.

Nick Bosa vs. Seahawks tackles

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Bosa did not have the impact most would have expected against Chicago’s talent-poor offensive line in Week 1, though he still registered his first sack of the season.

The wet conditions at Soldier Field contributed to slowing down the Niners’ defensive line in the second half. While rain is forecast for the 49ers’ home opener, it is unlikely to be as severe as the downpour in Chicago, potentially setting Bosa up for a typically destructive afternoon.

Bosa will rotate between both sides of the defensive line, meaning he’ll get the chance to go against both of Seattle’s rookie tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas.

Cross gave up two sacks in the season opener and, though he was largely solid otherwise, Bosa will be anticipated to wreak havoc against both of Seattle’s first-year tackles.

Should he do so, the Seahawks may find themselves playing behind the sticks consistently, putting the 49ers in a position where they can control the game and get their first win on the board.

The Niners need their big players to deliver in a seemingly advantageous matchup to calm the nerves after a poor start and there is no more significant matchup on the defensive side of the ball than Bosa’s battle with two inexperienced tackles in the trenches.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire