49ers vs. Saints recap: Miscues spearhead San Francisco’s loss in New Orleans

The 49ers couldn’t quite get it right Sunday in New Orleans. They acquitted themselves well against a Super Bowl contender, but turnovers and penalties kept them from getting over the hump and swinging an upset.

Final score: Saints 27, 49ers 13



The 49ers got out to a hot start, but they couldn't get back into the game after falling behind 17-10 and blowing an early 10-point lead. It's clear a beat up 49ers club can't hang with good teams for four quarters.

Keys to the game



The 49ers don't have good enough players to make mistakes and beat good teams. Ken Webster letting a punt bounce off of him, a Nick Mullens interception, a dropped Jimmie Ward interception and a Richie James muffed punt were all key plays in a 49ers loss.

It was over when ...



The 49ers had a fourth-and-1 at the Saints' 41 with 1:55 left in the first half. Head coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up a shotgun run to Jerick McKinnon, who was having a bad first half. The play lost two yards. The Saints went on to score six plays later to go up 17-10. This version of the 49ers isn't built to come back. Losing that momentum on the fourth-and-1 was the ball game.

3 stars of the game



Saints RB Alvin Kamara: 7 receptions, 83 receiving yards, 3 total TDs Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 6 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs, PBU 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: 7 receptions, 75 yards, TD

What's next



The 49ers mercifully get a week off before visiting the Rams in Week 12.