49ers vs. Saints live stream: How to watch NFL Week 10 game online

It’ll be an interesting matchup as the 49ers (4-5) head to New Orleans to take on the Saints (6-2) Sunday. Especially with wide receiver Michael Thomas back.

San Francisco has been struggling as of late after being hit hard by the injury bug, with 19 players currently on injured reserve. That has played in big part in why the team lost their last two games.

The 49ers have been without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle -- two imperative pieces to the team’s success last season that had them playing in Super Bowl LIV.

As far as the odds go, the Saints are favored, by a lot.

On the positive side, the 49ers’ defense have been able to keep the scoring down on opposing offenses in their wins this season. But it’ll be an interesting situation to see how they fare against Drew Brees and the Saints on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game live online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

