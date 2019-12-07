49ers vs. Saints live stream: How to watch NFL Week 14 game lonline

The 49ers are almost through the gauntlet.

A three-week stretch against Super Bowl contenders concludes Sunday in New Orleans against the Saints, the NFC's No. 1 seed. The 49ers passed their first test against the Green Bay Packers, but San Francisco lost for just the second time this season last week against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

A loss to the Saints would all but eliminate the 49ers in pursuit of home-field advantage through the entirety of the NFC playoffs, and they'd be rooting even harder for the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. A win, however, would set the 49ers up for a potential winner-take-all clash for NFC supremacy in Week 17 against the Seahawks.

Here's how to watch the 49ers-Saints game online and on TV.

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m. PT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





