Whatever your plans are for Sunday, cancel them.

Arguably the NFL's stingiest defense goes head-to-head with the MVP frontrunner as the 49ers descend into Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will have his hands full trying to slow Jackson down, as the former Heisman Trophy winner has lit up the NFL in his second season, pacing the league in both passing touchdowns (24) and rushing yards per attempt (7.1).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

San Francisco meanwhile, has surrendered the fewest yards of any NFL defense in 2019 and are second in points allowed, as they've climbed to a 10-1 record and stand atop the NFL standings.

[RELATED: Tartt among five 49ers players to watch Sunday vs. Ravens]

Here's how to watch the 49ers-Packers Week 12 game live online and on TV:

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 10:00 a.m. PT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





49ers vs. Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL Week 13 game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area