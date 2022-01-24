49ers vs. Rams NFC championship kickoff time and channel

The 49ers and Rams will face off in the NFC championship game after both clubs won their divisional playoff games on last-second field goals. San Francisco will visit SoFi Stadium on Sunday for a 3:30pm Pacific Time kickoff. The game will air on Fox.

This will be the third meeting between the two clubs this season. The 49ers won the first showdown 31-10 at Levi’s Stadium in Week 10. Then in Week 18 they knocked off the Rams 27-24 at SoFi Stadium to punch their ticket to the postseason. San Francisco has won its last six games against Sean McVay’s Rams.

Sunday’s showdown will be the second time these teams have met in the NFC championship game. They also faced off in the 1989 playoffs with the 49ers drubbing the Rams 30-3 at Candlestick Park.

