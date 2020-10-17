49ers vs. Rams live stream: How to watch NFL Week 6 SNF game online

How to watch 49ers vs. Rams in Week 6 online and on SNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's desperation time for the 49ers.

An absolute gauntlet of a schedule begins with a matchup on "Sunday Night Football" against coach Sean McVay and the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers are 2-3 and will be seeking their first win at Levi's Stadium in 2020, after back-to-back home losses to the lowly Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

Health continues to improve for the 49ers, as cornerback Emmanuel Moseley might be able to return after missing the last two games while in concussion protocol. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was deemed healthy enough to start against the Dolphins, but a dismal first half featuring two awful interceptions showed he absolutely wasn't 100 percent. He'll start again Sunday night, but things could get ugly early if Garoppolo's not on his game early.

Here's how you can watch 49ers-Rams on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 6:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5:20 p.m. PT

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports