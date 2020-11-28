49ers vs. Rams live stream: How to watch NFL Week 12 game online
After a bye week to rest up following a bruising first 10 games of the 2020 season, the 49ers will travel to Southern California to take on the division-leading Los Angeles Rams.
It will be coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers' debut in the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium, the Rams' brand-new building in Inglewood.
The 49ers nearly are a touchdown underdog in Sunday's contest, but did beat the Rams 24-16 back in Week 6 at Levi's Stadium.
When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT
TV: FOX
