With a quarter of the season now behind us, there are just two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL: the New England Patriots and yes, your San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan and company face what is likely their greatest test of the season on Sunday when the team travels to the L.A. Coliseum to take on the reigning NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa had his coming out party on Monday Night Football this past week, sacking Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield twice and amassing four tackles, five total QB hits, and forcing and recovering a fumble.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Rams had an extended week after losing on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 to the Seahawks.

[RELATED: Kittle deemed questionable for 49ers-Rams NFC West clash]

Here's how you can watch 49ers-Rams:

Start time: Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1:05 p.m. PT

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





49ers vs. Rams live stream: How to watch NFL Week 6 game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area