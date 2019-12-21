49ers vs. Rams live stream: How to watch NFL Week 16 game online

The 49ers control their own destiny and it all starts Saturday night against the Rams.

The 49ers (11-3) currently hold the No. 5 seed in the NFC, but if they beat Los Angeles (8-6) at Levi's Stadium and then go up to Seattle and beat the Seahawks in Week 17, San Francisco will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

While the 49ers need Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel to step up against the Rams, it will be up to rookie edge rusher Nick Bosa to make Jared Goff's life miserable.

The 49ers enter Saturday's game against the Rams as huge favorites, so anything short of a comfortable win will be a disappointment.

If San Francisco slips up and loses to Los Angeles, they can start packing for a long journey on the road through the playoffs.

Here's how to watch Saturday's 49ers-Rams game online and on TV.

Start time: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 5:15 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





