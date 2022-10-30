49ers vs. Rams highlights Week 8
Watch all of the highlights between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams from their NFC West showdown in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
The Raiders suffered another awful loss Sunday, prompting head coach Josh McDaniels to issue a heartfelt apology to the team's fans.
Just when it looked like Washington's season was shot, Taylor Heinicke heaved a deep ball to Terry McLaurin and kept the party going.
Necessary first step.
The Jets' pick-six to end the first half was called back because of a bone-headed move.
An inexcusable act of alleged assault overshadowed Michigan football's first win over Michigan State since 2019.
The Panthers tied the game, but couldn't secure the win because of Moore's penalty.
The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll stayed this same, but that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Tennessee.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. About the only thing terrible in Philly was, well, the Steelers.
Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ''violent'' skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.
The Raiders were shut out for the first time since 2014 in New Orleans on Sunday and the mood around the team after the game was as glum as you’d imagine. Head coach Josh McDaniels apologized to Raiders fans for the team’s performance in the 24-0 loss and quarterback Derek Carr said the team has [more]
USC coach Lincoln Riley weighs in on an officiating controversy, new receivers thriving and more takeaways from the Trojans' win at Arizona.
Lockett's mistakes accounted for an 11-point swing in New York's favor. Then he scored the go-ahead touchdown to help Seattle maintain its first-place grip on the NFC West.
Christian McCaffrey displayed exactly why San Francisco sent four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for him during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all shined again: Here are Joe Schad's Instant Takeways from the Miami Dolphins' win vs. Detroit Lions.
Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday. McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Multiple Michigan State players punched and kicked a Michigan player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following Saturday's game.