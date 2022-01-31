49ers vs. Rams highlights NFC Championship
Watch the game highlights between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from the NFC Championship during the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Here's a roundup of Patriots players reacting on Twitter to the Bengals beating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and reaching Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion.
The Chiefs are done, an ending that arrives one week shy of the Super Bowl for the first time in three years and one that should have never arrived at all.
After torching the Bengals early, Mahomes looked little like himself amid a second-half collapse.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after today’s loss to the Bengals that he wanted a replay review of a potential Joe Mixon fumble, but the officials told him the play couldn’t be reviewed because Mixon had given himself up. Reid said he called timeout and talked to the officials asking them to review the play. [more]
The Bengals and the Rams have combined for the most losses in any Super Bowl matchup in history.
Tom Brady announces his retirement two days after Ben Roethlisberger does the same.
Las Vegas also reportedly hired Dave Ziegler as the general manager.
The 49ers and Rams renew their NFC West rivalry with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. Keep track of all the action in the conference title game.
At some point during a crazy Saturday that included ESPN reporting that quarterback Tom Brady will retire and Brady pushing back, it was suggested that Brady won’t retire before February 4, because he’s owed $15 million in deferred signing-bonus money that day. Frankly, the February 4 trigger meanings nothing. Brady signed a new contract last [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is going to the Super Bowl.
Credit a Bengals comeback and another perfect day from Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson for the 27-24 victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
This trip to the Super Bowl turned at the end of the first half, when the Chiefs wasted the opportunity to pad their lead against the Bengals.
Pittsburgh should throw a blank check at Mike Munchak if he becomes available.
Tom Brady announces retirement after 22 seasons
Fans and observers react on Twitter to the #Chiefs' AFC championship game loss to the #Bengals | from @EdEastonJr
Taking risks is part of Patrick Mahomes' greatness, but in this AFC Championship game, the gunslinger game caught up to him in the end.