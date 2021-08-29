49ers vs. Raiders: Quarter-by-quarter observations from 49ers 34-10 win

The 49ers wrapped up their preseason slate with a 34-10 romp over the Las Vegas Raiders.

There were some interesting wrinkles in San Francisco’s quarterback usage, and their roster battles at several positions. Here are our quarter-by-quarter observations of Sunday’s blowout win:

First quarter

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

- Two early tackles from Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead and then Fred Warner flies in for a stop to force a Raider punt on their first drive. First-team defense flying around in its first preseason action. - It's the 49ers' entire starting offensive line to start. George Kittle and Raheem Mostert are also suited up. Kittle looked fresh on a 14-yard catch-and-run. - Whoa. Jimmy Garoppolo checks out for one play so Lance can give a read option look with Mostert. The result is a 17-yard pickup for the running back. He looks explosive early on. - Lance came out after one play then came back in. Their run game with him in the game looks like it's going to be a real problem. - Garoppolo comes back in on a third-and-goal from the 1 and goes play action bootleg where nothing developed. He ran it in and had to run through two defenders to get into the end zone. That's probably not what the 49ers want to see from him in the preseason. - Samson Ebukam lowered a big hit on Raiders QB Nathan Peterman. Having Ebukam playing at a high level and affecting quarterbacks is a huge piece of the 49ers' defensive success this year. - Garoppolo's arm strength on deep outs is a problem. Trent Sherfield got open and Garoppolo got the throw out on time, but the lack of zip on the throw gave the defender time to get back into the frame and knock the pass away. Garoppolo followed that with a well-placed throw on the far right side to Sherfield. He left it up high and Sherfield plucked it out of the air for a first-down reception while tip toeing the sideline. - Sherfield can play. He made another first down catch in traffic. - There's a touch for Jalen Hurd on a jet sweep. He didn't turn the corner, but it's good seeing him on the field getting touches. - Shon Coleman was the first tackle off the bench to replace Trent Williams. Rookie Jaylon Moore had been filling in at left tackle with Williams out. End of first quarter: 49ers 7, Raiders 0

Second quarter

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

- Trey Lance runs in the 49ers' second touchdown. It was a fake to Hurd in the jet motion, then a fake to Trey Sermon and Lance waltzed in untouched. That play design is nasty. - Oof. Deommodore Lenoir got beat bad by someone named Dillon Stoner. That's his worst play of the preseason so far. He's still in line to be the top CB off the bench. - Marcell Harris is all over the place as a linebacker. He might have a nice career ahead of him at his new position. - Talanoa Hufanga already has a tackle and now has a quarterback hit to force a throwaway on a third-and-long. It might be hard to keep him off the field this year. - Scary moment for Lance behind the 49ers' backup offensive line. Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell went the wrong way on a run play and it left Lance exposed to a big hit from a pair of Raiders defenders. - Consecutive throws go to Jalen Hurd on drag routes. One went for 9 yards, the other went for 2. He also has a rushing attempt for 2 yards. - Ebukam is having a nice game. He forced a throwaway by getting pressure on Peterman again. - Harris is having a heck of a game at linebacker. Given how much he can contribute on special teams – he's got a great case for a roster spot. - Another drop by the 49ers. Lance fit a throw in to Hurd over a defender's head and Hurd dropped it. It would've been a tough catch, but one that should be made. - Another drop. This one by Jauan Jennings who had one go through his hands at the goal line. It looked like he short-armed it some in traffic. Lance put it in a good spot with good heat. The receiver has to make a play. - Alexander Myres has quietly had a very nice half at cornerback. He's been in tight coverage and forced incompletions on two throws. - Jaquiski Tartt came up with a nice stop on third-and-10 after being shown limping on the sideline. He needs the game reps so he's staying in at strong safety and having a nice game. - Lance inside of 30 seconds left in the first half made three consecutive plays with his legs on designed pass plays. That element of his game is an absolute game changer for San Francisco. End of second quarter: 49ers 20, Raiders 3

Third quarter

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

- Another drop by Hurd on a play action throw over the middle. Lance placed it well. Hurd just needs to haul it in. - Elijah Mitchell is as advertised. Running hard and through contact. He might be earning a roster spot Sunday. - Zach Kerr blew up a run play in the backfield. He slipped a block and got through untouched. - Another reserve defensive lineman comes up with a big play. Eddie Yarbrough came off the end to sack Peterman. This is a deep unit that's going to have to cut a couple good players. - The Raiders finally got in the end zone with 4:40 to go in the third quarter. CB Ambry Thomas whiffed a tackle attempt. - JaMycal Hasty staked his claim to a roster spot with an explosive 35-yard run for a touchdown. He's had a very nice preseason and puts an exclamation point on it with that run. - An interception for Ha-Ha Clinton Dix offers a reminder that he can't be left out of the 49ers' strong safety conversation. Granted, Peterman made an abysmal throw and Clinton-Dix just happeend to be in the vicinity. - Another Hasty touchdown. This time he plows in from a couple yards out. If he's going to offer upside as a short-yardage back, it'll be really tough to let him go. End of third quarter: 49ers 34, Raiders 10

Fourth quarter

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

- Sacks on back-to-back plays from Jordan Willis and Zach Kerr put the 49ers' defensive line depth front and center again. That group is nasty. - Wayne Gallman is finally getting some run. Jaylon Moore is also in at left tackle. - Gallman looks good after a slow start. He's running hard and decisively. Cutting a running back is going to be really difficult for San Francisco. - The 49ers get stuffed at the goal line trying to score with less than 30 seconds left. They'll have to settle for a 24-point win. Final score: 49ers 34, Raiders 10

1

1