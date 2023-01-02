49ers vs. Raiders: Notes and thoughts from 49ers’ OT win

The 49ers didn’t show up in Las Vegas, but they did manage to escape with a 37-34 win in overtime thanks to a late turnover from Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham.

Here are our notes from each quarter and OT:

First quarter

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

– It sounds like a 49ers home game at the opening kickoff.

– Ouch. 49ers rookie WR Tay Martin, up from the practice squad for just the second time in his career, is offsides on the opening kickoff. That’s the kind of little mistake that could lead to a Raiders upset.

– Las Vegas is killing the 49ers with short throws and screens on their first drive. San Francisco’s DL is being over-aggressive.

– Touchdown Raiders to open the game. The 49ers defense was uncharacteristically undisciplined on that entire series. Talanoa Hufanga got caught bad on play action on a third-and-short and it turned into an easy TD pass for Jarrett Stidham to Darren Waller. That was as bad as San Francisco’s defense has looked in a long time.

– Gonna be interesting to see how Brock Purdy does when trailing. Seven points is the largest deficit he’s faced.

– Nice work by Purdy to create a first down on a play where star Raiders DE Maxx Crosby came unblocked. Purdy found Kittle just beyond the sticks after scrambling right.

– Christian McCaffrey is getting whatever he wants. He ripped off a 37-yard run to put the 49ers at the 1. He has 53 yards on three carries. These are wide open holes the 49ers offensive line is opening.

– Bang. Purdy hits Brandon Aiyuk on a play action from the 2. Easy pitch and catch and it’s all tied at 7. Aiyuk was WIDE open.

– The 49ers defense didn’t come to play. They’re getting torched again on the Raiders’ second drive.

– Nice work by the 49ers to stiffen up inside the 10 and hold the Raiders to a short field goal. It’s 10-7 and that was a better end to the drive for San Francisco. Hufanga did a nice job staying home on a play action that time and took away an easy TD throw on third-and-goal.

Story continues

End of first quarter: Raiders 10, 49ers 7

Second quarter

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

– Two consecutive incompletions for Purdy have been thrown to Kittle and Aiyuk, but both drew pass interference flags.

– Not good. Aaron Banks is down holding his right knee. Daniel Brunskill replaced him.

– A McCaffrey third-down grab moved him ahead of Roger Craig for most catches by a RB in their first six years in NFL history.

– Another TD pass for Purdy. This time he spun out and rolled left and found Kittle wide open in the back corner of the end zone. Unreal play by the QB to create a TD where there wasn’t one. It’s 14-10, 49ers. Kittle has nine TD catches.

– Stidham is dicing the 49ers secondary up.

– Deommodore Lenoir is getting worked by TE Darren Waller. That’s an adjustment the 49ers need to make. Lenoir will not win that matchup.

– Lenoir got cooked twice in the run game on this series too. Goodness.

– Unbelievable. The 49ers defense stacks up Josh Jacobs on fourth-and-inches near the goal line. This unit continues to figure out new ways to impress.

– Two penalties on the ensuring possession by Trent Williams. First he false started, then he held on a second-down run. Brutal from the superstar LT to wipe out a third-and-short.

– Third-and-5 from their own 7 winds up with Purdy having to throw the ball away to avoid a safety. It’s not often he looks that uncomfortable under pressure. He did well to not make a negative play though.

– Jacobs is having a monster game.

– Nick Bosa has been a complete no-show in the first half.

– Mooney Ward got wrecked on an end-of-half TD for Davante Adams. That was as bad of a half the 49ers have played defensively in a long time. Just a completely unserious half of football.

Halftime: Raiders 17, 49ers 14

Third quarter

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

– Purdy has not looked sharp today. He was pretty erratic on the first series of the third quarter.

– Another mistake. Fred Warner grabbed Hunter Renfrow’s facemask on a tackle that would’ve made it fourth-and-long to force a three-and-out. Little miscues here and there are why the 49ers are losing this game.

– 60-yard TD for the Raiders. Once again the 49ers fell asleep in the back end of the secondary. It looked like Hufanga again. Las Vegas is up 24-14 and the 49ers defense is getting absolutely embarrassed.

– Another holding penalty on the 49ers — this time Kittle is flagged for holding despite clearly not holding.

– Nice run by Tyrion Davis-Price to find a few yards on a second-and-2. Really good patience.

– There’s a McCaffrey touchdown. It feels like the 49ers are going to get whatever they want offensively. They just need to find a couple of defensive stops. Their offensive front, Kittle and Kyle Juszcyzk are having an outstanding afternoon.

– Hey, a stop! The 49ers defense forced a punt for the first time! They were so expecting a fake that they kept their defense on the field.

– A 20-yard pickup on a screen by Christian McCaffrey is negated by an illegal man downfield penalty. Eighth penalty of the game on San Francisco.

– Bad interception for Purdy. He tried forcing a deep shot to Kittle and it was easily picked off. Not a good play from him with his team trailing by three late in the third quarter.

– Another wide open throw to Darren Waller. More bad defense from the 49ers.

End of third quarter: Raiders 24, 49ers 21

Fourth quarter

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

– An interception! Kerry Hyder tipped it in the air and Drake Jackson leapt into the air to snag it for his first-career INT. That’s a huge play for the 49ers defense.

– A 43-yard field goal by Robbie Gould ties the game. Purdy missed a throw to Kittle on third down, but it looked like a mixup on which shoulder Kittle should’ve been looking over.

– Ray-Ray McCloud sighting! Quick screen to the speedy WR goes for 42 yards to set the 49ers up at the Las Vegas 23.

– What a throw on a slant to Aiyuk. Purdy’s missed some but he’s letting it rip in a big spot.

– Another near INT for Purdy. He tried to fit a throw into a tight window in the end zone on third-and-4. Instead of a TD they settle for a short field goal to make it 27-24, 49ers.

– Lenoir’s abysmal afternoon continues. He got Mossed by TE Foster Moreau. This is a problem for the 49ers moving forward.

– 49ers defense needs a stop and they can’t get one. This is easy work for the Raiders. They’re just chewing up the 49ers’ secondary with their big tight ends.

– There’s Lenoir! He knocked away a third-down pass that was nearly intercepted by Hufanga and then Tashaun Gipson. Bosa applied pressure — he’s been a step shy of a sack a couple times in the second half.

– Sheesh. Daniel Carlson drills a 57-yard field goal for the Raiders to tie the game at 27.

– CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY. A grown man run from him on a quick screen goes for 38 yards. He blasted through a Raiders defender to pick up a big chunk of extra yards. Nice work to put the 49ers in scoring range.

– JORDAN MASON! He gets his first-career touchdown to put the 49ers up 34-27 with 2:17 left. That was only his second carry of the day and it goes for 14 yards and a TD. Really nice work from the undrafted rookie.

– Huge spot for the 49ers defense begins with a 21-yard completion to a wide open receiver. Woof.

– Now Lenoir gets beat by Adams on an unbelievable grab. The Raiders are just lining up on No. 38 and cooking him all game. It bites the 49ers again in the game’s biggest moment.

– Now a pass interference on Warner in the end zone. Ninth penalty of the game.

– Josh Jacobs walks in for a touchdown with 1:11 left. Sad effort from the 49ers defense continues. It’s tied at 34.

– Purdy nearly threw an awful interception. He just sailed a throw directly to a Raiders DB. Rookie mistakes shining through big time.

– He backed that up with a couple very good throws to Aiyuk. Aiyuk is up to 79 yards on seven catches and the 49ers are in Raiders territory.

– WOWWWWWW! Purdy hit as he throws and the floating ball lands in Aiyuk’s arms for 11 yards. Unbelievable.

– Robbie Gould misses from 41 yards. We’re going to overtime.

End of fourth quarter: 49ers 34, Raiders 34

Overtime

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

– Warner keeps missing tackles because he’s trying to force fumbles.

– Oh dear, Stidham. He sails a throw after Bosa pushed the left tackle into him. Tashaun Gipson snags it and the 49ers are going to win it. Unreal turnaround.

– Gould drills the 23-yarder. It’s over.

Final score: 49ers 37, Raiders 34

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire