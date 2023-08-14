49ers vs. Raiders highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch all of the highlights between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders from their Week 1 preseason football game in the 2023 NFL season.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
The Saints had to be happy with their first look at Derek Carr.
The Raiders decided a QB change is what they needed.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
The Ravens haven't lost a preseason game since 2015.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
With their repeated injuries at quarterback, Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he was in contact with Philip Rivers about stepping in late last season.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
Williams was cleared for practice at the start of training camp and avoided the PUP list.
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.
The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement to sign former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.
Steve Young will work as an assistant at Menlo School in the Bay Area this fall, where girls flag football will play its inaugural season in California.
Two of the NFL's best and most productive running backs will have to play 2023 on one-year deals for $10.1 million ... or not play at all.