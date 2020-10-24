49ers vs. Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 game online

How to watch 49ers-Patriots game in Week 7 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There are plenty of juicy storylines in Sunday's matchup between the 49ers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play against his old team for the first time since he was traded to the 49ers three years ago. Kyle Shanahan and Bill Belichick, two of the NFL's brightest coaches, will pit their schemes against one another.

And both teams could really use a win.

Both the 49ers (3-3) and the Patriots (2-3) are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, a year after both teams won their respective divisions. New England hasn't missed the playoffs in over a decade, and the Patriots haven't had a losing record in 20 years. The 49ers don't have the same recent history of sustained excellence, but they entered the season with Super Bowl Or Bust expectations after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game live online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial