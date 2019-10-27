49ers vs. Panthers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 8 game online

The 49ers haven't started a season 7-0 since 1990. They'll have a chance to achieve that feat Sunday against the visiting Carolina Panthers.

San Francisco is one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, along with the Patriots, and both made moves this week to bolster their Super Bowl odds.

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was acquired by the 49ers on Tuesday, and will jump right into the mix on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The Panthers come into the matchup with a 4-2 record, but they will have to go up against a stingy 49ers defense that is allowing 10.7 points per game, second fewest in the NFL.

Here's how to watch the 49ers-Panthers Week 8 game live online and on TV:

Start time: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1:05 p.m. PT

TV channel: FOX

