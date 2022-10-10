49ers vs. Panthers highlights Week 5
Watch all of the highlights between the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers from their Week 5 matchup in the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are atop the NFC West. Garoppolo turned in a solid game today in Carolina, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as the 49ers cruised to an easy 37-15 win over the Panthers. The win improves the 49ers to 3-2 and first place in the NFC West. The 49ers [more]
The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how much time he will need to miss. [more]
After moving to 11-27 in his career as head coach of the Panthers, Matt Rhule declined to comment on his future with the franchise.
Some thoughts after a dominant #49ers victory in Carolina.
