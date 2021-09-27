49ers vs. Packers: Quarter-by-quarter observations

The 49ers had a chance Sunday to move to 3-0 going into a couple crucial divisional matchups. A slow start put them in a 10-0 hole early though and they were never able to overcome it en route to a 30-28 loss at Levi’s Stadium. They drop to 2-1 on the season.

Here are our quarter-by-quarter observations from Sunday Night Football:

First quarter

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Story continues

- K'Waun Williams got beat for a 43-yard completion on the Packers' first third down of the game. Nothing fancy from WR Allen Lazard. He just beat Williams out of the slot on a little fade route. It looked like Nick Bosa nearly got home on the play. He came up with a tipped pass a couple plays later. - Another play where Bosa caused havoc. This time he drew a face mask on LT Yosh Nijman. Then he dropped RB Aaron Jones for a loss off 4 yards. He's been all over the place early on. It could be a long night for the Packers' offense if they're relegated to short throws and screens. - A couple easy throws to George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk get Jimmy Garoppolo going. That's probably a good move considering how slow he started against the Eagles. San Francisco punted to finish their first series, but they got off to a little better start than they did a week ago. - Another long completion for Green Bay. This time to Marquez Valdes-Scantling who beat Jaquiski Tartt deep. The problem on the deep shots is that they're not taking long to develop and receivers are getting a ton of separation. Rodgers has just enough time to get to the top of his drop and get a pass in the air to a wide open receiver. - Really nice play design for a Packers touchdown that gave them a 10-0 lead. Davante Adams started across the formation pre-snap, but stopped at the snap and peeled back the other way for a walk-in touchdown. - Garoppolo didn't look comfortable on his second series. He evaded pressure and tried a jump throw to Kittle that sailed and hit a Packers defender in the hands. It was perhaps his worst play of the season and capped a three-and-out. This could get ugly. - K'Waun Williams is out with a calf injury. Rodgers went right at his replacement Deommodore Lenoir on Green Bay's third-and-4 and got him for a pass interference penalty. It was probably a flag but a pretty soft one. End of first quarter: Packers 10, 49ers 0

Second quarter

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

- The 49ers' pass rush got close to dropping Rodgers multiple times in the first quarter, and they finally got home to force a Packers punt to open the second quarter. Arik Armstead notched his first of the year. - Woof. Garoppolo's first interception of the year came on a deep shot to Kittle. He floated the throw just a little deep and allowed Jaire Alexander to get over the top. Not a bad throw and a really nice play by the cornerback. - The 49ers are so worried about getting horizontal that Green Bay RB Aaron Jones is getting a ton of room in the middle. - Huge stop for the 49ers' defense on a fourth-and-short from their own 3-yard line. They got pressure on Rodgers and Jimmie Ward had good coverage on the back side that Green Bay was looking to throw back to. - Brandon Aiyuk just made his third reception. It went for 16 yards and a first down. He's up to 29 receiving yards after having only 6 on one catch through two weeks. - The 49ers punted on a fourth-and-1 from the 50-yard-line and that was an unpopular decision for the fans at Levi's Stadium. That decision is one to circle as a possible turning point. - Another deep shot to Adams and this one drew a pass interference penalty. Moseley inexplicably grabbed Adams 32-yards down field despite the ball being overthrown. That couldn't have been a worse play for the cornerback. - A walk-in touchdown for Jones makes it 17-0. The middle has been open all game for Green Bay. - A 68-yard return for Trenton Cannon with 54 seconds left in the half is another play that could turn this one. - Wow. Third-and-1 with 2 seconds left in the first half and Kyle Shanahan elects to go for it with Trey Lance at quarterback and the rookie keeps it himself around the left side for a score. It's 17-7 at the half. End of first half: Packers 17, 49ers 7

Third quarter

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

- Weird play design got the 49ers a first down on their first series of the second half. Lance entered the game in the shotgun, but Kyle Juszczyk came in motion and went under center to take a snap for a keeper that got enough to move the chains. - Aiyuk's fourth catch of the game is an eight-yard touchdown catch to cap a monster opening drive of the second half. Garoppolo had a couple nice throws on that series, and the TD was a little sidearm flick and Aiyuk went up and made a nice catch. 13 plays, 83 yards, 7:19 off the clock. Now it's 17-14, Packers. - A third-and-short goes unconverted for Green Bay because of a drop from Adams. The throw was maybe a little behind him, but it's a play he should've made. There's another play that could swing this one. - Woof. The Packers forced a punt on the ensuing possession and Gaaroppolo got walloped on a third-and-3 throw. It looked like there was a miscommunication the left side and Packers DE Preston Smith got a free shot at the QB. - Another pass interference. This time it's Fred Warner on TE Robert Tonyan. He was running with him step-for-step and just grabbed him before the ball got there. Two inexplicable, backbreaking PIs to give Green Bay first downs. End of third quarter: Packers 17, 49ers 14

Fourth quarter

- Touchdown from Rogers to Valdes-Scantling could put this one out of reach for San Francisco at 24-14. Lenoir was in coverage and nearly got a hand on the throw, but Rodgers placed it perfectly. - Garoppolo has no shot now that the Packers are pinning their ears back. He's antsy in the pocket and not getting much help from his offensive line. - Another Lance snap is a play action boot to the right. Defensive holding was called after Lance's throw to Aiyuk fell incomplete. Good play design. Trey Sermon scored his first-career touchdown one play later to make it a 24-21 game. - Scary moment. Adams got leveled by Jimmie Ward on a deep throw over the middle. He appeared to be unconscious on the field, but walked off under his own power and was back in the game one play later. - Three missed deep throws from Rodgers leads to a Packers three-and-out. Rodgers had Adams wide open on third down and just missed him. That's not something that happens often. - Garoppolo fumbled on perhaps his worst play as a 49ers quarterback. He tried to throw one away and stuffed it into the ground behind him for a backward pass. That's as bad as it gets. - A nice pass breakup from Moseley on a throw to Adams on third down forced a Packers field goal to make it a 27-21 game. Now the 49ers have 2:39 to try and find the end zone. - There's George Kittle. Third-and-10 Garoppolo finds him for 40 yards on a catch-and-run. What a play from the tight end and a really nice throw by Garoppolo. The 49ers need to get No. 85 involved more often. - There it is. Garoppolo finds Juszczyk from 12 yards out to give the 49ers their first lead of the night. Garoppolo wasn't perfect on that series but he made some money throws and gave his team a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds left. - Rodgers is incredible. It took two completions to get the Packers to the 49ers' 33-yard-line to set up a 50-yard game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby. What a game. Final score: Packers 30, 49ers 28

1

1