49ers vs. Packers NFL odds: NFC Championship Game betting line, spread

Back in November, the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers by 29 at Levi's Stadium.

So it should come as no surprise that San Francisco opens as a heavy favorite over Green Bay in next Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers are favored by seven points over the Packers, according to SuperBookUSA.

NFL Conference Championship Weekend (all times CT)



Sunday - 2:05pm

Titans at Chiefs (-7.5)



Sunday - 5:40pm

Packers at 49ers (-7)



— SportsLine (@SportsLine) January 13, 2020

At the time of their last meeting, the 49ers were 9-1 while the Packers rolled in with an 8-2 record.

Before the game, George Kittle called it the "battle for the NFC."

On that Sunday before Thanksgiving, it wasn't much of a battle as the 49ers crushed the Packers, 37-8.

In a roundabout way, the All-Pro tight end was right. The two teams now will battle for the NFC title. Throw the records and prior meeting out the window.

Sunday's game, which kicks off at 3:40 p.m. PT, is setting up to be a classic.

