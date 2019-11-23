49ers vs. Packers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 12 game online

The 49ers have been waiting over four years for Sunday night.

San Francisco will play its first game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" since Oct. 11, 2015, when the Green Bay Packers visit Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

ICYMI: Packers-49ers has been flexed to @SNFonNBC



Don't miss any of the action Sunday night ➡️ https://t.co/cvDaaHCmXT pic.twitter.com/UnzbUTXtB8



— NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) November 22, 2019

Childhood 49ers fan Aaron Rodgers leads the 8-2 Packers, who are rested and ready after their bye week. In his first season at the helm, Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur has the Packers in a strong position to return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016. LaFleur will coach against his brother, Mike, who's the 49ers' passing game coordinator.

Kyle Shanahan will coach in his first appearance on "Sunday Night Football," and his 49ers are in line to get some big boosts on offense. They expect tight end George Kittle to return after a two-game injury absence, and wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel also could play Sunday after shaking off their respective ailments. Once the 49ers are healthy, "Sunday Night Football" analyst Cris Collinsworth believes San Francisco is primed to make a run.

Here's how to watch the 49ers-Packers Week 12 game live online and on TV:

Start time: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5:20 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports





