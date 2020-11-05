49ers vs. Packers live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

How to watch 49ers vs. Packers in Week 9 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will take the field Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers without a number of their best players.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain and tight end George Kittle is out with a fracture in his foot. The 49ers also will be without wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive for COVID-19, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams, who were deemed in close contact with Bourne.

As for the Packers, they will be without running backs A.J. Dillon (COVID-19) and Jamaal Williams (close contact). Running back Aaron Jones is questionable to play. He has missed the last two games with a calf injury.

The 49ers (4-4) have been hit hard by injuries all season and now will turn to Nick Mullens and a number of little-known receivers to take down Aaron Rodgers in primetime.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game live online and on TV.

When: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

