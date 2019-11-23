49ers vs. Packers live stream, start time, TV: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football

Who Plays on Sunday Night Football Tonight?

Week 12: Green Bay Packers (8-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

After originally being slated as a 4:25 p.m. game, the showdown between the top two NFC teams, the 8-2 Green Bay Packers and 9-1 San Francisco 49ers, was moved to Sunday Night Football. The full 2019 Sunday Night Football schedule can be found here.

What time is Packers vs. 49ers?

Live coverage begins on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America on Sunday, November 24. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football?

You can watch the game on NBC, live online, or with the NBC Sports app. If you’d like to watch the game live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, you can click here to purchase tickets.

Where do these teams sit in the NFC?

Both teams sit atop their divisions and need a win to keep hold of their standings, with the 8-2 Seahawks just behind the 49ers in the NFC West and the 8-3 Vikings closing in on the Packers in the NFC North.

What should I know about the Packers?

Green Bay is coming off of its bye week after a nerve-wracking Week 10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Packers were led by Aaron Jones’ 93-yard and three-touchdown performance and a tough defense as opposed to Aaron Rodgers’ passing game, which bodes well for the team’s future versatility. The star QB described the win over the Panthers as a “bounce back,” showing “the team that we really are.” Rodgers knows the importance of the upcoming game vs. the NFC-leading 49ers, saying “we’re going to have to win there one time the rest of the year” since a win would give the Packers the tiebreaker edge as the regular season winds down.

What should I know about the 49ers?

San Francisco enters this historically difficult three-game, late-season stretch with a nail-biting 36-26 comeback over the Cardinals. With questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo’s ability to lead the offense, the QB rallied the team by throwing 424 yards and four touchdowns in a career-best performance that left coach Kyle Shanahan applauding Garoppolo for succeeding in a situation he hadn’t previously been in. The 49ers have been plagued by injury, and while TE Georgie Kittle is hopeful he’ll play in Sunday’s game, they could still be without WR Deebo Samuel and RB Matt Breida.

Who should I start or sit in fantasy football this week during SNF?

According to Hayden Winks’ Rotoworld Fantasy Forecast, despite a monster performance last week against the Cardinals, Jimmy Garoppolo still sits as a QB2 due to his inconcistency. With Matt Bredia questionable, Tevin Coleman should be effective against a Packes’ bottom 12th percentile run defense and could “see 15+ touches with nice touchdown equity as an RB2.” Deebo Samuel is a WR2/3 if he plays while Emmanuel Sanders is sidelined, as he’s “14th in yards per route run among WRs with at least 50 targets and is finally running near full-time routes.” George Kittle is a solid TE1 option against a Green Bay defense that struggles against tight ends if he’s healthy enough to play.

Veteran Aaron Rodgers is firmly a QB2 against a niners defense that ranks second against fantasy quarterbacks. On the other hand, with Rodgers expected to rely heavily on the run game, Aaron Jones has the potential for another highly efficient game as an RB1/2 who’s “averaging 13.5 carries and 3.5 receptions per game.” Davante Adams has been playing through a toe injury and still received 10+ targets in his last two games. This leaves him “due for positive touchdown regression, which keeps him in the WR1/2 mix” despite facing an elite passing defense.

For more Week 12 fantasy football positional rankings, check out Rotoworld.com.