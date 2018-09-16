49ers vs. Lions live: Score, highlights, analysis from NFL Week 2 game

7:45 a.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo has the taste of losing in his mouth for the first time as an NFL starter. He'll try to rinse that out today when the Detroit Lions visit his 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Garoppolo stumbled out of the gates last Sunday, throwing three interceptions against the vaunted Vikings defense in a 24-16 loss. The Lions' defense isn't so celebrated, despite the presence of former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, whose unit allowed rookie QB Sam Darnold to shred them in a 48-17 Jets win after a pick-six on his first NFL throw.

Matthew Stafford, the Lions' veteran quarterback, enters the game needing some confidence after he threw four interceptions in that loss. Detroit doesn't have overwhelming talent at running back, though, and LeGarrette Blount is nursing a shoulder injury, so Stafford most likely will sling the ball 30 or more times again. He fell below that mark just four times last season.

Stay tuned to this live blog throughout the morning for pregame updates, then during the game for instant highlights and analysis from Santa Clara to see if Jimmy G can get the 49ers back on track. He probably will since it's bad form to lose on your bobblehead day, right?

Off the field, those Josh Gordon rumors should keep 49ers fans thinking about the possibilities.