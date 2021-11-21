49ers vs. Jaguars: Everything we know from 49ers’ 2nd consecutive victory

The 49ers needed to go to Jacksonville and dominate. They did just that with a thorough 60-minute beatdown of the Jaguars to move to 5-5 and stay in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Here’s what we know in the immediate aftermath of San Francisco’s second-consecutive dominant victory.

Final score: 49ers 27, Jaguars 3

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers’ 20-play opening drive stalled out at the Jags 2-yard-line and they settled for a field goal. They responded with a couple more touchdowns and a field goal in the first half to go up 20-3 after 30 minutes. They didn’t look back in the second half.

Keys to the game

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers just needed to play a sound game. They executed a similar game plan to the one they had against the Rams where they controlled the clock and forced the Jaguars into a one-dimensional offense by getting out to an early lead and shortening the game. It was a dominant outing on both sides with the 49ers’ run game leading the way and Jimmy Garoppolo putting together another efficient showing. Winning the turnover battle with an early takeaway set the tone for a defense that was flying all game.

It was over when ...

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Garoppolo found tight end George Kittle for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to extend the 49ers lead to 27-3. A three-touchdown deficit wasn’t something the Jags weren’t going to overcome.

3 stars of the game

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

1. WR Brandon Aiyuk: 7 catches, 85 yards, TD



2. WR Deebo Samuel: 1 catch, 15 yards, 8 carries, 79 yards, TD

3. QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 16-22, 176 yards, 2 TDs

What's next

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 is huge for the 49ers with the Minnesota Vikings rolling into Levi’s Stadium. The Vikings are tied in the standings with San Francisco and a win over Minnesota gives the 49ers an important tie breaker. This will be the biggest game of the year for San Francisco.

