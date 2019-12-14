49ers vs. Falcons live stream: How to watch NFL Week 15 game online

The 49ers are back in control of the NFC's top seed, but they aren't in the clear just yet.

San Francisco (11-2) hosts the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, but the gap between these two teams might not be as pronounced as their records. The Falcons have won three of their last five games, beating the Carolina Panthers 40-20 in Atlanta last week. Ranking seventh in the NFL in total offense (4,894 yards), the Falcons have accumulated more yards than all but three of the 49ers' opponents this season (Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks).

Although the 49ers are (at least) a game ahead of the NFC's top contenders, they can't afford a loss with a Week 17 showdown against the Seahawks looming. Clinching their first 12-win season since 2013 with a victory Sunday will go a long way towards home-field advantage.

Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers-Falcons game online and on TV.

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1:25 p.m. PT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





