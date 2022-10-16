49ers vs. Falcons highlights Week 6
Watch all of the highlights from the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
Recapping the Packers' 27-10 loss to the Jets in Week 6 of the 2022 season.
The Vikings won their fourth consecutive game to move to 5-1 on the season. They led 10-3 at halftime and by the same score entering the fourth quarter. But the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while getting two takeaways from the Dolphins in the final period. Minnesota won 24-16 after the Dolphins [more]
Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League now stands at four points after Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season came to an end in a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were back at it in Louisiana
Thomas' first career sack forced the Seahawks to kick a field goal on their first drive.
Joe Noteboom was carted off the field in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles offered an update on tight end Cameron Brate‘s condition after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. Brate was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. Brate was ruled out immediately and the team announced that he had [more]
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16 on Sunday. Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota's two-touchdown lead. Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play Sunday, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The victory ends Indy's two-game skid against their AFC South rival and marks the third time this season Ryan has led the Colts (3-2-1) to a come-from-behind victory. Ryan followed a completely different script in this game than he had the previous five games.
The Patriots upset the Browns on the road and improved to 3-3.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday. Two of Burrow's touchdown tosses went to Ja'Marr Chase - just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left - a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.
The New York Giants came back to upset the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 and QB Daniel Jones is our Player of the Game.
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was in a mood to celebrate after today’s win in Green Bay. Packers receiver Allen Lazard did not appreciate the way Gardner went about it. After the game, Gardner put on a cheesehead and celebrated as he walked toward the tunnel. Lazard saw what Gardner was doing, ran up behind him [more]
Right or wrong call on the fumble?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.
Instant thoughts on the Jets, who are now 4-2 after winning in Green Bay
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
The Packers offense is stagnant. Meanwhile, the Jets defense is a force.