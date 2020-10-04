49ers vs. Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL Week 4 SNF game online

How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles Week 4 SNF matchup online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After picking up two wins in New Jersey despite a plethora of injuries, the 49ers (2-1) are back in the friendly confines of Levi's Stadium as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Coach Kyle Shanahan will have the services of two of his biggest offensive weapons in the primetime matchup. All-Pro tight end George Kittle returns to the lineup after missing the last two games with a sprained left knee, while dynamic wide receiver Deebo Samuel makes his 2020 debut after recovering from a Jones fracture in his foot.

Nick Mullens will make his second straight start at quarterback in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains out with a high ankle sprain.

All four NFC West teams have a winning record entering Week 4, so the 49ers need a victory over the struggling Eagles to keep pace with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Here's how to watch 49ers-Eagles in Week 4:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com

