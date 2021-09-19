49ers vs. Eagles inactives: Landon Dickerson to make his NFL debut

In this article:

The Eagles released their inactive list for Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers and Landon Dickerson will make his NFL debut after a full week of practice.

CB Mac McCain, S Rodney McLeod, QB Gardner Minshew, T/G Brett Toth, and DT Marlon Tuipulotu are inactive, while Marcus Epps will start after clearing the concussion protocol.

Javon Kinlaw (knee), Arik Armstead (adductor), and RB Trey Sermon are active for San Francisco.

