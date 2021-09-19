49ers vs. Eagles inactives: Landon Dickerson to make his NFL debut
#SFvsPHI inactives pic.twitter.com/3wNvSs16Xl
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2021
The Eagles released their inactive list for Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers and Landon Dickerson will make his NFL debut after a full week of practice.
CB Mac McCain, S Rodney McLeod, QB Gardner Minshew, T/G Brett Toth, and DT Marlon Tuipulotu are inactive, while Marcus Epps will start after clearing the concussion protocol.
#49ers DL Javon Kinlaw (knee), Arik Armstead (adductor) and RB Trey Sermon are active.
Inactives:
CB Moseley (knee)
G Banks
DL Kerr
CB Thomas
— Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 19, 2021
Javon Kinlaw (knee), Arik Armstead (adductor), and RB Trey Sermon are active for San Francisco.
