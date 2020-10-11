49ers vs. Dolphins live stream: How to watch NFL Week 5 game online

How to watch 49ers vs. Dolphins in Week 5 online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coming off a tough loss in Week 4, the 49ers get Jimmy Garoppolo back as they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Garoppolo missed the last two games after suffering a high ankle sprain against the New York Jets in Week 2.

At 2-2, the 49ers need to pick up a win against the Dolphins before they enter a seven-game gauntlet against playoff contenders and division rivals.

Garoppolo and the 49ers offense should be able to exploit the Dolphins defense, who are allowing 285 passing yards per game this season.

The 49ers' secondary will have new faces Sunday, including cornerback Jamar Taylor, who was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.

Here's how to watch 49ers-Dolphins in Week 5:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1:05 p.m. PT

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial